On Tuesday, February 13th, Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. is carrying out water backbone repair works in Debrecen from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For this reason, the water service is interrupted in the following sections:

Péterfia street 2., 4.

Kálvin square 13, 14

debreceninap.hu

pixabay