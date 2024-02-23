A new collaboration between the Debrecen Zoo and the University of Debrecen

Our country’s first rural zoo and plant garden – which has been operating since 2008 as an outsourced department of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen – considers it an important task to support secondary and higher-level specialized training, and is therefore constantly working on establishing new partnerships.

According to the long-term agreement concluded with the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen in the spirit of mutual innovation and knowledge sharing, the Park provides a location and professional assistance for a total of five different botanical and horticultural practices. in the exploration of joint education and research application opportunities.

The signing of the contract took place in the framework of the national Biological Plant Protection Professional Day organized by the Debrecen Zoo for the second time, in which several domestic botanic gardens, zoos, vocational training institutions and corporate partners also participated.

Dr. Sándor Gergely Nagy

Executive Director