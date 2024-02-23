The removal of trees threatening traffic safety has begun in Debrecen

Based on the request of the Debrecen Disaster Management Branch of the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate, the Municipality of Debrecen County Municipality will begin the removal of fallen, rotten, dried-up trees that threaten the safety of traffic, to eliminate the risk of life and accidents.

Taking into account the road and pedestrian traffic, as well as the parked vehicles – until the beginning of the birds’ nesting season, the specialists will carry out work on a section of about 300 meters on the even side of Móricz Zsigmond út (from the intersection of the external service road of the Klinika “Augusta” block to the intersection of Kartács utca).

The interventions are expected to last for one week from the morning of 21.02.2024 (Wednesday).

Halfway road closures will be in place periodically during the work, and traffic will be controlled by signalmen. We ask motorists not to drive out of habit, but to take into account the signs of KRESZ signs and traffic technology devices, and drive carefully and cautiously! We ask for your patience and understanding until the works are completed.

It is also justified to carry out additional tree care works in the affected area (tree felling, pruning), which will take place after the nesting period, expected from the third quarter of 2024. Until the scheduled works are completed, our experts will continuously check the condition of the trees on the affected site.

