Debrecen City Wine 2024: here are the winners

500 wines from 130 wineries in 21 wine regions participated in the first round of this year’s wine competition of the city of Debrecen. The stakes were high after the wineries with the best results were invited to the wine judging that decided the awarding of the title.



In the last round, a prestigious jury of international wine judges and well-known personalities of the Hungarian wine community selected the winning entries from 100 wines from 27 wineries in 12 wine regions. The evaluation and ranking were carried out by the experts according to the international 100-point evaluation system, and the top wines were named in 7 categories.

The press conference connected with the award ceremony was held at the Mercure Debrecen Winestone Restaurant on Wednesday, February 21.

Sándor Kerekes, the founding editor of Debrecen Borozó, said in his greeting: it is a joyful but long process when the wines of the city of Debrecen are selected year after year. In connection with the 10th anniversary of the competition, he emphasized that the city of Debrecen supported this process from the beginning.

Mayor László Papp said that he is proud that Debrecen has organized the Debrecen City Wine Competition every year despite the difficulties of the past years. He also drew attention to the fact that even after ten years, the initiative has not lost its popularity, as most people applied for the latest competition with the best quality juices.

The program was realized for the first time this year under the auspices of Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft. Réka Mészáros, the managing director of the company, recalled that Debrecen’s wine appears every year at the city’s gastronomic events; at the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival and Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days.

“In addition to drawing attention to local cultural values at local festivals, we can also offer visitors a sip of Debrecen with the winning wines,”

-she said.

Pál Kovács, a regular member of the Hungarian Wine Academy, and publisher of the Debrecen Winery, for the first time, summarized the most important events in the centuries-old relationship between Debrecen and wine.

The prestige of the wine of the city of Debrecen has risen to such an extent that we had to invite international wine judges to the jury this year

– he pointed out.

After the greetings, not only the wines deemed the best, but also the special sabráz technique was presented: the city’s champagne was opened with a sword by sommelier and wine curator Béla Vállai.

The winning wines of the city of Debrecen are the following in 2024:

Champagne category:

Koch Winery, Hajós-Bajai Chardonnay Brut sparkling wine 2021 (Hajós-Bajai Wine Region)

Classic category:

Tamás Günzer Winery, Mont Blanc Cuvée 2023 (Villányi Wine Region)

Bujdosó Winery and Winery, “Mentőöv” Balatonboglár rosé 2023 (Balatonboglár Wine Region)

Takler Borbirtok, Cabernet Franc 2019 (Szekszárd Wine Region)

Premium category:

Ákos Sümegi Winery, Chardonnay selection 2022 (Szekszárd Wine Region)

Garamvári Vineyard, Mount Sinai Cabernet Franc 2019 (Balatonboglár Wine Region)

Sweet category:

Béres Vineyard and Winery, Tokaji Aszú 6 puttonyos 2017 (Tokaji Wine Region)

Debrecen City Wine 2024

The title of Debrecen City Wine 2024 was awarded this year in a full range of wines, i.e. top wines were named in seven categories: champagne, classic white and red, rosé, premium white and red, and sweet white. The wine with the Debrecen City Wine label means real status because it guarantees that the consumer gets to know the unique value inherent in Hungarian wine regions, a special wine experience and the Hungarian wine culture even better. The wines – which can even be ordered together with exclusive gift boxes – can represent real value not only for collectors but also serve as a special surprise as a company or friend gift.

The wine selection of the city of Debrecen, coordinated by the professional team of Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft. and Debreceni Borozó, can be found every year in more and more restaurants and at events related to Hungarian wine culture. The general public can also buy these wines directly at the Tourinform Office in Debrecen, Piac utca 20.

(Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.)

Photos: Rudolf Jakkel