Law students marched in Debrecen with torches and in robes

True to tradition, almost a hundred graduate students of the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Law and Public Affairs said goodbye to the city in a torchlight procession. The members of the spectacular procession walked from Déri Square to the main building of the university on Wednesday evening.

The graduating law students of the Faculty of Law of the University of Debrecen, the heads of the faculty and some of their lecturers, dressed in robes, gathered in Déri Square on Wednesday evening, lit the torches, and after taking a group photo, led by the police, touching Bethlen Street and University Avenue They walked to University Square.

The parade became a tradition a few years after the reopening of the faculty in 1996, since 2001 the lawyers have been saying goodbye to their alma mater, where they had many beautiful memories during their training.

The dean of the faculty was also with the students, who said that the torchlight procession proves that not only student groups but real cohesive communities form at the Faculty of Law.

This is a beautiful tradition, where the graduating students take a spectacular walk in robes and with torches in their hands before the final exams. In this way, they are enriched with a lasting memory and are a few steps closer to obtaining their diploma

– said Veronika Szikora.

Passersby took photos and videos in many places, and motorists greeted the young people dressed in robes.

This is very touching for all students since there is no such thing in other cities, this is a Debrecen tradition

– said one of the graduates.

Arriving at the Main Building of the University of Debrecen, the members of the procession gathered again for a joint picture and said goodbye to their training place.

This year, we managed to beat last year’s participation record, when 60 people took part in the march. Almost a hundred people have now registered for the event, which clearly shows the popularity of not only the event, but also the training. This is an important stage in the lives of law students and it is a great honor for us, the members of the Student Self-Government, to be able to organize this event for them every year

– said Boldizsár Bihari, vice president of communication and IT of the Faculty of Law of the University of DebrecenStudent Self-Government.

Dean Veronika Szikora added that it is important for all of them to recall the past years. At the same time, they are already mentally preparing for the mid-term and graduation prom scheduled for March 13, where they will be together with juniors studying in various fields of study at the Faculty of Law, who will “carry the torch further”.

(unideb.hu)