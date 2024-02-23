Food will be distributed again in Debrecen on Sunday

The Debrecen Women’s Public Life Association of Kéretlen Figyelem is waiting for the needy of Debrecen, on the usual free food distribution, on the last Sunday of the month, February 25, between 11:00 and 12:00.

Place of food distribution: Debrecen, Petőfi tér, area in front of the underpass.

The association can provide hot, pre-packaged food for a total of 150 people. The menu will be stuffed cabbage with fresh bread, according to the previous request.

The Debrecen Women’s Public Association of Kéretlen Figyelem is also waiting for donations from the residents of Debrecen, mainly durable food, fruit, potatoes, oil, cleaning products, children’s toys, and they are also waiting for donations and participation from restaurants, bakeries, grocery stores in Debrecen.

Anyone who wants to help or provide support can call the following phone number every day of the week: +36 30 9841 963

By bank transfer: Kéretlen Figyelem Debreceni Nők Közéleti Egyesülete

Account number: Polgári Bank ZRT 612 00261-11059802

They are asking to enter in the announcement: ételosztás, 2024