The schedules of four Debrecen buses are changing

DKV Zrt. will change the departure times and travel times of buses 34, 35, 35Y and 36 from March 4, 2024, based on public comments and operational experience. At the same time, buses will once again transport passengers between Segner tér and the Józsa district, and a new round trip will start in Alsójózsa.

CHANGES IN BUSSES TO JÓZSA

In order to serve the weekend travel needs of the Józsa district even more fully, buses 34, 35, 35Y and 36 will once again transport passengers to Segner Square. Routes 34R, 35R and 35YR will be discontinued, instead, buses marked 34A, 35A and 35YA will run between the Józsa district and Segner tér. Instead of the 36R route, on weekends, the 36A buses run between Alsójózsai utca and Segner tér.

On weekdays, the 35Y bus departing from Felsőjózsai utca at 10:00 p.m. goes to the Helyközi bus station in the direction of Segner tér.

NEW BUS ROUT IN ALSÓJÓZA

To connect the residents of Józsa-Liget and Harstein kert to public transportation, to get children to daycare, kindergarten, and school, as well as to make it easier for the residents of Alsójózsa to travel within the settlement area, on working days, 05:00 and 08:00 in the morning and 1:00 and 1:00 p.m. Between 18:00 and 18:00 a new round trip starts with the J1 signal. Street furniture and garbage bins will also be installed at the new stops along the route of the roundabout.

The bus is Alsójózsai utca – Nagyszentgyörgy utca – Tokaji utca – Bocskai István út – Szentgyörgyfalvi út – no. 35. main road – Szordasi út – Meszesi utca – Templom utca – Alsójózsai utca route.

(DKV)