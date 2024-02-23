Debrecen mourns its legendary teacher

On Thursday, February 22, at the age of 73, Ilona Várhalmi, aunt Cila of the national theater scene, retired deputy director and artistic director of the Ady Endre High School in Debrecen passed away, the institution announced on its Facebook page.

Aunt Cila is credited with starting and successfully running the nationally recognized drama training at the high school. She mentored countless talents, and her work was recognized with several national and city awards (József Eötvös award, Pro Urbe award, Csokonai award).

Information about Ilona Várhalmi’s funeral will be provided later.