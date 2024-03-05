For one month, two Debrecen bus routes will be running on a diversion route

Asphalting works will be carried out on Napraforgó Street in Kismacs from the start of operations on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, until the closure of operations on Monday, April 8. During the affected period, the intersection of Napraforgó Street and Orgona Street will be closed, so the 33 and 33E buses will run on a diversion route in the direction of Nagymacs and Segner tér.

The detour route for buses 33 and 33E:

Original route – main road number 33 – Napraforgó Street – right to Zöldmező Street – right to Orgona Street – main road number 33 – original route.

Missing stops: Kismacs, Napraforgó utctzúa, Orgona utca

The buses traveling on the diversion route stop at the temporary stop called Kismacs at the beginning of Zöldmező Street, and also at the temporary stop in front of Zöldmező Street 22.

