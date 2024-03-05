For one month, two Debrecen bus routes will be running on a diversion route

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on For one month, two Debrecen bus routes will be running on a diversion route

Asphalting works will be carried out on Napraforgó Street in Kismacs from the start of operations on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, until the closure of operations on Monday, April 8. During the affected period, the intersection of Napraforgó Street and Orgona Street will be closed, so the 33 and 33E buses will run on a diversion route in the direction of Nagymacs and Segner tér.

The detour route for buses 33 and 33E:

Original route – main road number 33 – Napraforgó Street – right to Zöldmező Street – right to Orgona Street – main road number 33 – original route.

Missing stops: Kismacs, Napraforgó utctzúa, Orgona utca

The buses traveling on the diversion route stop at the temporary stop called Kismacs at the beginning of Zöldmező Street, and also at the temporary stop in front of Zöldmező Street 22.

– DKV –

Related Posts

For one month, two Debrecen bus routes will be running on a diversion route

Bácsi Éva

The HUMDA roadshow in Debrecen starts on Thursday

Bácsi Éva

ESN Debrecen is organizing a 2-night trip to Budapest

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *