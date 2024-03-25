A 24-hour event awaits the students of Debrecen on the City Day

City exploration, sports, logic and strategy – in April, the students who entered Debrecen24 will participate in the finals of the high school competition.

In October 2023, the qualifiers for Debrecen24 were held, at which surprising, exciting and playful tasks awaited high school students at several points in the city. At that time, around four hundred students from 16 secondary schools compared their knowledge. Among them, 12 school teams – about three hundred students – made it to the finals.

On March 22, 2024, the teams from which the final winner will be chosen in April were able to learn about the preliminary tasks of the finals.

Perhaps we can say that this is the biggest youth event of the year, since it lasts for 24 hours. What is it about? About being from Debrecen, our communities, unity, why it’s good to live in this city, why it’s good to be from Debrecen

– pointed out János D. Halász, the executive director of DEMKI, which organizes the competition.

During the one-day competition, high school students can try their hand at a variety of playful and skillful tasks. In addition to lexical knowledge, you will also need strength, creativity, logic and cohesion. The organizers put together the tasks in such a way that the students get to know the city and each other better.

In addition to studying and everyday difficulties, students are not necessarily able to be together without a cloud – but here they are. They can spend a whole day happily, together, cloudless, enjoy each other’s company, get to know each other better, since here the team has to be together 24 hours a day and create together, after all, this is a competition

– emphasized deputy mayor Diána Széles.

The 24-hour event will take place on April 11, 2024, City Day.

(debrecen.hu)