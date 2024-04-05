Debrecen covered in flower – picture gallery

Changeable, but increasingly warm, early summer weather with lots of sunshine is expected on the first weekend of April, the hottest hours on Sunday can be as high as 22-27 degrees Celsius – according to the forecast of HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

Spring has finally arrived, the pleasant weather also brought out the flowers in Debrecen.

Clouds of varying thickness can be expected on Saturday, with several hours of sunshine in most parts of the country. Light rain and showers may occur in some places in the northeast. The southwest, then west, and northwest wind picks up in several places. 7-12 degrees in the morning and 20-26 degrees in the afternoon.

On Sunday, sunny weather is expected with few veil clouds or flat cumulus clouds, without precipitation. In the northeast, east, and then in Transdanubia, the southeast wind picks up in several directions. The minimum temperature is between 7-15 and the maximum between 22-27 degrees.