Tianjin Foreign Studies University has strengthened its existing educational and cultural cooperation with the University of Debrecen

Tianjin Foreign Studies University has confirmed its existing educational and cultural cooperation with the University of Debrecen, and the agreement was signed. The head of the Chinese delegation, Chen Fachun, also handed over the document of the Confucius Institute’s accreditation for another five years to the leaders of the University of Debrecen.

The partnership of the two higher education institutions began more than five years ago, and the Confucius Institute of the University of Debrecen started operating within this framework in 2019 at the Faculty of Humenities. On April 4, the Tianjin Foreign Studies University delegation also visited the institute, which serves to widely introduce the Chinese language and the culture of the Far Eastern country, and then got to know the University of Debrecen’s history, training offer and industrial relations system.

There are also many good examples of cooperation between the Confucius Institute, the Chamber of Industry and businesses, which extends to research and industrial cooperation in addition to language teaching. The University of Debrecen considers the further strengthening of these to be extremely important

– said Vice-Chancellor Károly Pető when he received the Tianjin delegation together with Coordination and Strategy Director Okszána Kiszil.

President Chen Fachun spoke appreciatively about the experiences of his visit, at the same time emphasizing that he attaches particular importance to the fact that the Faculty of Humanities and thus the Confucius Institute are located in the central building of the university.

The complex University of Debrecen, located in a huge area with a long history, is impressive, I think we can learn many things from you. The historical monuments in the Main Building, and the exhibition showing the past, are wonderful, and I have to say, I have been to many universities, but what I have seen here is very rare, that the humanities have a place at the heart of the university

– he said.

At the meeting, Károly Pető and Chen Fachun signed an agreement on strengthening the educational and cultural cooperation between the two institutions, and then the Chinese delegation leader handed over the accreditation of the Confucius Institute of the University of Debrecen for another five years, which was issued by the Beijing center of the Confucius Institute.

The delegation then visited the Faculty of Humanities, where the guests were received by dean Róbert Keményfi. First of all, he thanked the Confucius Institute, which operates within the faculty, for the many years of continuous support.

He emphasized: that the Faculty of Humanities’s mission is to convey and nurture domestic and international culture, and the Confucius Institute also plays a significant role in this, which promotes the Chinese language and culture through various programs, organization of conferences, and close relations with similar institutes operating in our country.

It was said at the meeting: that among the faculty’s medium-term plans is the further strengthening of Chinese language education by launching a basic Chinese course, for which the professional assistance of the Tianjin Foreign Language University (TFSU) is indispensable.

Professor Chen Fachun, the president of TFSU, assured dean Róbert Keményfi of his support, and also invited him to China as a reward for his recent visit to Debrecen, to participate in the ceremony to be organized on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the foundation of the University of Foreign Languages in Tianjin as a member of the delegation of the University of Debrecen.

The program continued with a campus tour, during which the guests visited the Clinical Center, the Learning Center and the university sports complex.

The University of Debrecen Confucius Institute also treated the guests to a special painting presentation. In the A Sziget space of the university library, contemporary artist Judit Szendrei, who lives in Debrecen, presented her work “painted” using stamps, which is one of the pieces in the series depicting the signs of the Chinese horoscope, created on the occasion of the Year of the Dragon, which began on February 10, 2024.

Members of the delegation representing the Tianjin University of Foreign Languages also met the Chinese teachers and students of the Confucius Institute. The visit ended at the Debrecen Summer University.

