Lake Vekeri and Its Area to Be Renewed: A New 700 Meter Promenade Will Also Be Created

The renovation of Lake Vekeri and its surroundings has started with the cooperation of the Debrecen municipality and Nyírerdő Zrt. On Friday, trees were planted and birdhouses were placed on tree branches. According to the plans, a completely beautified environment will await visitors here by the end of April.

12 native birch and alder trees were planted on the island of Lake Vekeri. This is also part of the reconstruction works of the area.

Not only were trees planted, but also birdhouses were placed along the waterfront for the beginning of the nesting season. The municipality of Debrecen announced a new environmental policy in 2019, which, according to the leader of the faction, absolutely fits the cleaning of Lake Vekeri’s environment.

“We recently adopted the city’s environmental protection program, the Green Code, where we formulated 50 measures. Among the measures that received the most three votes is the renewal of Lake Vekeri and its surroundings”, Viktor Papp pointed out.

The city administration cooperates with Nyírerdő Zrt. On Friday, the company’s employees pulled out the trees that had fallen into the water with the help of a work machine. Everyone is committed to the creation of a quiet, demanding forest resting place, where visitors are welcomed by cultured conditions.

A new 700-meter long promenade will also be built soon. The old sidewalks and concrete roads have already been taken up.

“The Nyírerdő will arrange Lake Vekeri, new sets of benches and tables will be installed, the playground will also be improved, we will try to pull out the trees that have fallen into the water – as we did just now – and put the lake in order”, said Lajos Juhász, director of Forestry in Debrecen of Nyírerdő Zrt.

Pruning of the trees bordering the parking lot has already been done, and trash and waste left in the area have been collected. According to the plans, by the end of April, a renovated, green area providing high-quality recreation opportunities will be waiting for those who come to Lake Vekeri.

dehir.hu

Photos: Laszlo Papp Facebook page