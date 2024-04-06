Irish Ambassador’s Visit to the University of Debrecen

On 9th April H.E. Ragnar Almqvist, Ambassador of Ireland to Hungary, will visit the University of Debrecen for the first time.



All are welcome to the following events:

2.30-3.30 p.m. Ragnar Almqvist’s public lecture: “Global Islands: Ireland, Hungary and the European Union.”

Venue: A Sziget (University Library)

4-5 p.m. “Listen Now Again”: A performative celebration of Irish music and culture, co-organised by the Institute of English and American Studies and the Faculty of Music.

Venue: Liszt Hall (Faculty of Music)

