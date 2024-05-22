Interruption in Tram Transport Due to Technical Problems

Until the problem is solved, trams no. 2 will run in three sections.



Update (11:08 am): DKV announced that technical rescue has been completed and the trams have been restored traffic on line no. 2.

A tram with technical problems obstructs traffic on tram line 2 – DKV Zrt. reported.

Until the technical fault is fixed trams no. 2 run between Nagyállomás – Kálvin tér – Nagyállomás, Kölcsey Központ (Hunyadi János utca) – Nádor utca – Kölcsey Központ (Hunyadi János utca) and Nádor utca – Doberdó utca – Nádor utca stops.

The attention of passengers has been drawn to the fact that the redeemed line tickets are also valid after transfer, but they must be validated on all vehicles.

