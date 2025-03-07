Czech delegation to visit Debrecen

Debrecen and Brno have been sister cities since 2017. Brno is the second most significant city in the Czech Republic in terms of both population and area. It is the historical capital of the Margraviate of Moravia and the center of the South Moravian Region, within which it forms an independent district, according to the municipality.

This March, Debrecen will host Brno and its delegation. On March 11, two exhibitions showcasing Brno will open: a photography exhibition at the New City Hall Gallery and an architectural pop-up exhibition at the Drying Workshop, a practical venue of the University of Debrecen’s Department of Architecture.

On March 14, the Brno municipality and the Méliusz Juhász Péter Library will sign a cooperation agreement, laying the foundation for a contemporary literary exchange program. In the last week of March, three Brno-based bands will perform at various locations across the city as part of the Made in Debrecen Festival. Additionally, starting in mid-March, illustrator Péter Donka from Debrecen will participate in a one-month artist-in-residence program in Brno, as an invited guest of the city.

(Debreceni Nap)