Building engineering companies presented their innovations at the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Engineering hosted the Building Services Engineering Professional Day and Trade Exhibition on Thursday. In addition to professional lectures, companies specializing in building services presented their latest technological innovations and services.

During the event, the faculty’s dean signed cooperation and donation agreements with three companies, aiming to further enhance the quality of building services engineering education.

The 30th Professional Day, organized by the Department of Building Services Engineering and Facility Management at the University of Debrecen (DE) Faculty of Engineering (MK), brought together experts in air conditioning, heating technology, water supply, control and measurement technology, and the automation of building engineering systems. The related trade exhibition featured nearly 40 companies showcasing their products and services.

In his opening speech, Dean Géza Husi highlighted the expansion of the faculty with a new building wing, which will house the vehicle engineering, electrical engineering, and mechatronics departments.

The Faculty of Engineering at the University of Debrecen is well known for its strong connections with industry partners, as demonstrated by this event. Thanks to these collaborations, the faculty offers outstanding educational opportunities at a European level, earning the Excellent Infrastructure Award in October. Additionally, in December, the faculty’s mechanical engineering doctoral school received accreditation, a significant achievement as only three such programs exist in Hungary.

Imre Csáky, deputy head of the Department of Building Services Engineering and Facility Management, emphasized that corporate support enables students to gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge laboratory equipment.

“It is important for our students to encounter the latest technological developments and equipment at professional forums, and this event serves that purpose,” he explained.

Tünde Kalmár, associate professor at the Faculty of Engineering, added that companies frequently offer site visits, internships, thesis topics, and external consultants for building services engineering students. These collaborations have resulted in over 1,600 theses and dissertations to date, and graduates of the master’s program almost always secure jobs in their respective fields.

Currently, more than 150 students are enrolled in the undergraduate and master’s programs in building services engineering and facility management at DE MK.

Ákos Lakatos, head of the Department of Building Services Engineering and Facility Management, highlighted that the newly accredited Pekár Imre Mechanical Engineering Doctoral School will introduce programs in building services and building energy engineering, creating excellent opportunities for research and development collaborations with industry partners.

The event also featured a speech by Sándor Czomba, State Secretary for Employment Policy at the Ministry of National Economy. He noted that Hungary’s employment rate for the 20-64 age group stands at 81.3%, ranking sixth in Europe, comparable to Scandinavian countries.

Currently, 16,800 job seekers are registered in Hajdú-Bihar County. Not only has unemployment decreased significantly, but the number of public workers has also dropped from 300,000 to 60,000 in recent years, Czomba explained.

As part of the Professional Day, several cooperation and donation agreements were signed. Rosenberg Hungária Lég- és Klímatechnika Kft. agreed to donate two HOVAL cross-flow heat exchangers to the faculty. The company also collaborated with the University of Debrecen to develop an innovative air-cooling device that reduces cooling energy consumption, lowers the ecological footprint, and decreases CO2 emissions.

Wilo Magyarország Kft. donated 11 pumps to the Faculty of Engineering. As one of the world’s leading premium pump and pump system suppliers in building services, water management, and industry, the company has been supporting its partners in Hungary for 30 years with innovative solutions to optimize energy consumption.

BELIMO Automation Handelsgesellschaft m.b.H. Hungary, a developer and manufacturer of innovative solutions for regulating heating, cooling, and air systems, donated two modern Energy Valves (dynamic valves and heat meters), five damper actuators, an electronic pressure-independent control valve, and two wall-mounted devices for measuring temperature, humidity, and CO2 levels. These donations helped modernize the long-operating air technology laboratory at DE MK.

(unideb.hu)