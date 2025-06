The 2024/25 school year is coming to an end, and the summer break is beginning in educational institutions — DKV’s public transport schedule will be adjusted accordingly.

During the summer break, from the start of operations on Monday, June 23, 2025, until the end of operations on Sunday, August 31, 2025, buses, trolleybuses, and trams will run on weekday schedules for non-school days (workday timetable without school service).