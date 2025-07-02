40 years of trolleybus history in Debrecen captured in photos – these were the key milestones

Debrecen’s public transport has always been full of innovation, according to a statement by DKV. The history of trolleybuses in the city is filled with twists, momentum, and variety. The idea of building trolleybus lines was first proposed in 1978. The new line was meant to replace the discontinued tram line 6, connecting the city center to the Public Cemetery.

However, implementation took some time.

The debut: 1985

Seven years later, on July 2, 1985, Debrecen inaugurated its first trolleybus line, number 2. The vehicles transported passengers between Segner Square and MGM (now Kassai Road terminal). DKV launched service with 20 Soviet-made ZiU-9 solo trolleybuses and 6 Ikarus 260 buses. The fast and frequently running vehicles quickly won the hearts of passengers. On September 1, 1986, the line was extended to the main gate of the Public Cemetery. At the same time, two more ZiU trolleybuses arrived in the city.

On October 3, 1988, Debrecen introduced a new trolleybus line, number 3. Its terminus was the same as line 2, but it ran through the city center.

In 1991, the fleet was expanded with articulated Ikarus 280T trolleybuses, used during peak hours.

Between 1994 and 1998, a solo Ikarus 415T trolleybus ran in test service. It stood out in the fleet with its unique purple-yellow coloring.

On June 30, 1995, the 4/A line was launched, connecting Segner Square with the Dobozi housing estate. Plans to extend the line to Tócóskert were never realized.

In 2000, DKV renovated vehicle number 9-328 to promote trolleybus transport. It was painted green and had different seats compared to the other Soviet models. Public transport enthusiasts nicknamed it “Sport szelet” (a popular Hungarian chocolate bar).

Fleet replacement

Between 2002 and 2004, several test vehicles appeared on Debrecen’s streets, including a Škoda 21Tr, an Ikarus 412T, a solo Ganz-Solaris Trollino 12, and an articulated Ganz-Solaris Trollino 18 originally intended for Rome.

In 2005, Ganz won the tender for 21 vehicles. In the first phase, Debrecen received 5 regular and 5 self-propelled trolleybuses. That same year, the university line connecting the campuses started service with the number 3E. These early models are now celebrating their 20th anniversary.

In 2007, 11 more Solaris vehicles arrived, along with one MAZ 103T trolleybus.

Since then, DKV has continued to operate the Ikarus 280T and MAZ 103T as nostalgic vehicles, pleasing public transport enthusiasts.

Photos: DKV