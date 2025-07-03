National Park speaks out against neurotoxin used in mosquito control – it is also sprayed in Debrecen

“Chemical mosquito control does more harm than good,” the Balaton Uplands National Park emphasized in a Facebook post. The institution referenced research from the University of Pécs, which examined the effects of Deltamethrin — a chemical also used in Debrecen.

The research summary highlights that Deltamethrin is a synthetic pyrethroid insecticide that is extremely harmful not only to mosquitoes but also to other insects such as butterflies and beetles. Although it doesn’t always cause immediate death, it can significantly reduce the long-term viability of these insects.

Deltamethrin is a neurotoxin that affects the nervous system of several organisms, including honeybees. It can influence bees’ dance communication and memory-related behavior.

Pyrethroids are fat-soluble, making them easily absorbed through the skin, digestive system, and respiratory tract — posing a serious health risk.

Studies indicate that declining fish populations in many bodies of water may also be linked to the increased use of pyrethroids, which are toxic to aquatic organisms.

Children and pregnant women at increased risk

Pyrethroids may be especially dangerous for children and pregnant women, as their developing bodies are more vulnerable to toxic substances. The neurotoxic effects of Deltamethrin are particularly concerning during these life stages.

According to research, childhood exposure to pyrethroids may increase the risk of developing ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).

Pyrethroids can enter the body through inhalation, ingestion, or direct skin contact, meaning that the public is not protected from direct exposure.

(Debreceni Nap)