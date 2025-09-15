Dr. Ádám Kovács appointed head of public relations at EVE Power Hungary

EVE Power Hungary Ltd. is pleased to announce that, as of September 15, 2025, Dr. Ádám Kovács will assume the company’s leadership position responsible for public relations.

The appointment aims to further strengthen EVE Power’s domestic presence and to enhance the company’s relationships with governmental, municipal, and societal stakeholders. By filling this role, EVE Power underscores its commitment to transparent and sustainable operations, as well as active, value-driven dialogue with the local community.

Dr. Ádám Kovács brings over fifteen years of experience in public administration and strategic communications. Previously, he served as Head of the Mayor’s Cabinet in the Municipality of Debrecen, playing an active role in preparing and implementing development projects that enhanced the city’s competitiveness at a European level, coordinating municipal communications, and strengthening public support.

He has a strong multidisciplinary background. Following his legal studies, he completed European and international law (LLM), economics (MBA), and security policy programs, complemented by sustainability and ESG studies. This broad expertise enables him to effectively support the company’s domestic and international objectives.

“We are confident that Dr. Ádám Kovács’s local knowledge, professional experience, and reputation will play a key role in ensuring that EVE Power operates in full compliance with EU and domestic regulations, bases its operations primarily on Hungarian labor, and becomes a valued member of Debrecen’s community,” said Zhang Huanting, CEO of EVE Power.

One of the new executive’s primary responsibilities will be coordinating the company’s corporate social responsibility programs, strengthening community dialogue, and communicating EVE Power Hungary’s goals effectively and credibly to both local and national audiences.

(EVE Power Hungary)