Unsettled weather continues this week

Unsettled weather will continue this week: a new front is expected on Tuesday, bringing precipitation in several areas and a drop in temperatures. However, later in the week the chance of rain decreases, and temperatures will rise again, with mostly clear skies and peak temperatures around 30°C expected by the weekend, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Ltd.

On Monday, after fog and mist dissipate, the day will be mostly sunny with light clouds, although some cloudier areas may occur intermittently. In the northeastern regions, isolated showers are possible in the morning, while precipitation elsewhere is unlikely. Winds turning southwest may be accompanied by occasional gusts. The highest daytime temperatures are expected to range between 20 and 26°C.

On Tuesday, frontal clouds will move in from the northwest, increasing cloud cover significantly and bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms in several areas. Winds turning northwest will strengthen in many places, with occasional strong gusts. Morning temperatures will generally range between 10 and 16°C, while daytime highs are expected between 18 and 28°C; the northwestern part of the country will be cooler, while areas along the southeastern border will be warmer.

Wednesday will see generally cloudy skies with periods of cloud cover, with heavier clouds over Transdanubia. Light showers are possible in some areas. The northwestern wind may be accompanied by lively or locally strong gusts across a wide region. Morning temperatures will typically range from 10 to 16°C (cooler on the northern side of the North Hungarian Mountains), with afternoon highs between 19 and 24°C.

On Thursday, variable skies are expected, with periods of heavy cloud during the day and occasional light rain in the northwest and northern areas. Westerly and northwesterly winds will be lively to strong in several locations. Morning lows will mostly range from 9 to 16°C, and daytime highs from 20 to 27°C.

Friday will begin with the dissipation of morning fog patches and stratocumulus clouds, followed by predominantly sunny conditions. In the northeast, more cumulus clouds will form, with isolated light showers possible. Westerly winds will generally remain moderate. Morning temperatures will range between 10 and 16°C, and afternoon highs between 23 and 29°C.

On Saturday, after morning fog patches and stratocumulus clouds clear, skies will be mostly clear. Southerly winds may strengthen. Morning lows are expected between 10 and 17°C, with daytime highs between 24 and 29°C.

On Sunday, after morning fog and stratocumulus clouds dissipate, skies will be mostly clear or thinly clouded, although cloudier areas may appear in the northwest. No precipitation is expected, and southerly to southeasterly winds will strengthen. Morning temperatures will range between 12 and 18°C, with afternoon highs between 26 and 31°C.

