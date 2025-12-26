Post-Christmas fair to be held in Debrecen

The main square fair continues after Christmas: from December 26 to January 4, a post-Christmas fair will welcome visitors in Debrecen every day from 12:00 to 20:00.

At Kossuth Square, several food and drink vendors will continue to offer delicious treats, and the Hut provides not only tasty dishes but also a cozy warm atmosphere for everyone.

New feature: the Advent Corner and Fairy Tale Town with a little train will continue to await visitors at Dósa Nádor Square.

During the post-Christmas fair, the Hellopay system will remain in operation.

(Debreceni Nap)

