Post-Christmas fair to be held in Debrecen

The main square fair continues after Christmas: from December 26 to January 4, a post-Christmas fair will welcome visitors in Debrecen every day from 12:00 to 20:00.
At Kossuth Square, several food and drink vendors will continue to offer delicious treats, and the Hut provides not only tasty dishes but also a cozy warm atmosphere for everyone.
New feature: the Advent Corner and Fairy Tale Town with a little train will continue to await visitors at Dósa Nádor Square.
During the post-Christmas fair, the Hellopay system will remain in operation.
(Debreceni Nap)