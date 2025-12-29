Debrecen welcomes the New Year with a grand street party

Debrecen will ring in the New Year this year with a spectacular New Year’s Eve street party. On December 31, Kossuth Square will welcome visitors from 8 p.m. until dawn with music, dancing, and a special festive atmosphere.

The program kicks off with performances by Abrakazabra and Jennifer Szirota, followed by a DJ set from DJ Sunny. At 9 p.m., Sugarloaf takes the stage, and after another DJ set, Abrakazabra and Roy perform a joint concert. The last concert of the year features a live performance by Abrakazabra and Szandi.

At midnight, everyone can join in listening to the Hungarian National Anthem, after which DJ Sunny will keep the party going until 2 a.m. in the early hours of 2026.

Debrecen warmly invites everyone to the city’s largest free outdoor party of the year at Kossuth Square to celebrate the arrival of 2026 together.

More details: Facebook event link