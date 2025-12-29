Lentils – luck? More than a New Year’s superstition on the plate

Not only is the area under lentil cultivation in Hungary small, but we are no better off when it comes to consumption either. For most Hungarian households, lentils appear on the table at most in winter, especially on the first day of the year. Yet eating lentils is good — in fact, it is a particularly wise choice. Why?

Because lentils are extremely nutritious without being fattening. Their carbohydrate content is absorbed slowly, so they do not cause sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. They are rich in protein, in amounts comparable to soy, making them an excellent everyday companion for vegetarians and people on a diet. In addition, they contain plenty of B vitamins, zinc, iron, phosphorus, and numerous easily absorbed amino acids — our bodies and minds quite literally thank us for them.

Not only healthy — delicious as well

As if that were not enough: lentils are tasty. What’s more, they can be prepared in countless ways. In Hungary, brown lentils are the “eternal classic,” but cuisines around the world offer many varieties that provide new flavors and experiences.

So for those who have not yet learned to love lentils in their traditional form, or who are craving variety, it is time to boldly step out of the comfort zone.

A green miracle from France – Puy lentils

Puy green lentils carry their origin in their name. As France’s first food product with protected designation of origin, they are a true culinary source of pride. They captivate not only with their unique flavor but also with their practicality: they cook quickly and do not require long soaking. They work perfectly in soups, as a side dish, or in salads.

Red lentils – a fragrant messenger from the East

Red lentils are now easy to obtain in Hungary as well, available at markets and on supermarket shelves. A favorite ingredient of Eastern cuisines, they cook quickly — often breaking down completely. This makes them ideal for stews, creamy purées, and spiced Indian dal. The result is a fragrant, warm, comforting dish — both on the plate and in the soul.

Black elegance – beluga lentils

Black, so-called beluga lentils are small, shiny, and distinctive — slightly reminiscent of caviar, which is where their name comes from. They are still barely known in Hungary, despite being a true gastronomic treasure. They do not fall apart when cooked and have a bold flavor, making them perfect for salads and side dishes. They may even win over those who have not yet befriended lentils — it is quite possible this will be the variety they fall in love with.

Superstition or wisdom? Lentils and New Year’s prosperity

“Eating lentils on New Year’s brings luck,” we say at the start of every year. According to tradition, lentil grains resemble coins, and eating them on the first day of the year is believed to attract abundance.

Whether we believe it or not, the custom is beautiful and connects us to the past. But lentils are worth eating not only for luck, but for health as well. Their high protein, vitamin, and mineral content supports the body; their fiber benefits digestion; and their antioxidants are kind to the skin — and thus to our beauty.

Which spices make them truly magical?

Lentils are a grateful ingredient: they enjoy company and embrace spices.

They pair well with traditional flavors such as:

onion, garlic

paprika, even in a hot version

bay leaf

sour cream

For smoky, meaty dishes, it is worth refreshing the flavors with citrus or a little vinegar.

Among green herbs, excellent partners include:

parsley

marjoram

rosemary

thyme

sage

coriander

For dishes inspired by the East, feel free to reach for:

curry

cumin

turmeric

ginger

garam masala

In closing: let’s bring lentils back to the everyday table

They deserve a place not only on festive occasions, but in everyday meals as well. They nourish, enhance beauty, provide strength — and yes, sometimes they may even bring luck. But even if they don’t, it is already a gain that we have done something good for our bodies.