The opening hours of the Debrecen ice rink have been extended

Instead of closing on January 4, 2026, Europe’s most beautiful ice rink — the Debrecen ice rink — will welcome skating enthusiasts until January 11.

The City of Debrecen also drew attention on its social media pages to the fact that from January 5, 2026, classes participating in the “Move, Debrecen!” school program can continue to use the rink free of charge and may book time slots for group skating by emailing mozdulj@debrecen.hu.