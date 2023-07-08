Ice Cream of the Year 2023 Announced

The pumpkin almond and walnut variations of the Florida ice cream shop in Balatonmáriafürdő won the ice cream of the year competition in Komárom, the Hungarian Confectioners’ Association said.

According to the available information, the gold medal was won by János Somodi, the silver medal by Dávid Wilheim’s coffee chocolate at Da Crema ice cream shop in Nagykanizsa, and the bronze medal by the “bana-nut” ice cream made by the employee of Promenád Café in Balatongyörök.

This year, the Industry Association launched a “free” category and a special “chocolate” category on the occasion of World Chocolate Day, the gold medal of which was won by Roland Kovács and József Végh from the Székesfehérvár-based confectionery Krém, the winning ice creams being called Almond Garden and Salted Caramel Pear.

At this year’s competition, there was also a competition for producers and distributors of ingredients, special prizes were awarded and the visitors were also able to see specialities such as “cottage cheese ice cream with bacon”, or the “cheese and sour cream ice cream with flame”, as well as the “hazelnut, tonka bean, blackcurrant” ice cream of the Hungarian team that won the bronze medal at the Gelato Europe Cup – European Ice Cream Championship.

Tibor Komáromi, world and European champion wrestler, former president of the Hungarian Wrestling Federation, Tamás Proczeller, host of KomGasztro and Szilárd Sági gastro-kibic.

The aim of the competition, which is 25 years old this year and was organised as part of a city event, is to promote traditional high-quality artisanal ice cream, so that the Hungarian confectionery industry can offer its customers ever better quality ice cream, thus creating a demand for healthy and high-quality artisanal products.

A total of 81 ice creams were entered in five categories for this year’s ice cream of the year competition, and there was no compulsory flavour this year either, with no limits to the creativity of the contestants,” reads a statement from the Hungarian Confectioners’ Association.

