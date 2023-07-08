Summer Weather With Lot of Sunshine Expected Today

On Saturday morning, we can expect a lot of sunshine, with only a few clouds. Generally, the air will be light, with moderate northeasterly winds only in the Transdanubian region.

In the afternoon, the almost uninterrupted sunny weather will continue, with only a few clouds in the sky, and no precipitation is expected. Moderate northeasterly winds are possible in the central and eastern parts of the country.

Summer weather is expected today with the temperature between 27 and 33 degrees.

During the night, we can expect clear, calm weather with a few clouds over the northeast. There will be light air movement.

Overnight into Sunday, minimum temperatures could fall to around 17 to 22 degrees.

metkep.hu

pixabay