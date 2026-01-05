Fire broke out today at BMW’s Debrecen site

Earlier today, a fire broke out at BMW’s Debrecen site.

Here is BMW’s official statement regarding the incident:

On the morning of January 5, a minor fire broke out on the premises of the BMW Group’s Debrecen plant.

The plant’s in-house fire brigade responded immediately and resolved the situation within minutes, with no need for further intervention.

All necessary measures were carried out promptly in accordance with prescribed safety procedures and protocols, ensuring the safety of employees and quickly addressing the issue. No one was affected, and no injuries occurred. Production is continuing without interruption.

The BMW Group is well-prepared worldwide for such rare incidents. The buildings have been designed and constructed to meet the highest safety standards. The company’s Environmental Management System (EMS) supports the continuous improvement of environmental performance in all operational processes, including production.