Fire quickly contained at BMW’s Debrecen plant, no injuries reported

On September 30, a minor fire broke out at BMW’s factory in Debrecen. According to information from the disaster management authorities, firefighters were dispatched to the site, but no intervention was necessary, as the plant’s own fire brigade resolved the issue within minutes, Haon.hu reported.

The factory’s fire protection system responded effectively. No injuries occurred, according to a press release sent to the portal by the city hall.

It was also emphasized that the incident had no environmental impact.

The municipality verified the data of the continuously available Environmental Monitoring System, and the measuring stations around the plant showed no deviations from the usual levels. Anyone can check this information at www.zoldorszem.debrecen.hu.

