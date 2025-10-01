Researchers from the University of Debrecen suffered a boating accident; one person is still missing

A man has been missing for a day in the Hortobágy-Berettyó River, Haon reported. Another was taken to the hospital.

Students of the University of Debrecen were involved in a boating accident on Tuesday on the Hortobágy-Berettyó, near Püspökladány. There were four people in the overturned boat, three of whom managed to reach the shore. Paramedics transported one person to the hospital. One man is still missing; on Wednesday, several specialized units were deployed to the area around the Ágota Flood Emergency Lock.

The police have launched an investigation into the case.