Researchers from the University of Debrecen suffered a boating accident; one person is still missing

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Researchers from the University of Debrecen suffered a boating accident; one person is still missing

A man has been missing for a day in the Hortobágy-Berettyó River, Haon reported. Another was taken to the hospital. 

Students of the University of Debrecen were involved in a boating accident on Tuesday on the Hortobágy-Berettyó, near Püspökladány. There were four people in the overturned boat, three of whom managed to reach the shore. Paramedics transported one person to the hospital. One man is still missing; on Wednesday, several specialized units were deployed to the area around the Ágota Flood Emergency Lock.

The police have launched an investigation into the case.

Related Posts

Clash of Debrecen policemen

84-Year-Old Woman Hit on Pedestrian Crossing

Tóháti Zsuzsa

A 13-year-old boy strangled a little girl in Debrecen and stole her phone – video

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *