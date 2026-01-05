Still five Hungarians in the top 100 of the world tennis rankings

Five Hungarian players are ranked in the top 100 of the first world rankings of the year for male and female tennis players.

Among the women, Anna Bondár holds the best position, currently ranked 73rd, while Panna Udvardy is 87th and Dalma Gálfi has improved by five places compared to the previous ranking to reach 94th.

Among the men, Fábián Marozsán—who begins play in Hong Kong on Monday (today)—starts the 2026 season in 53rd place, while Márton Fucsovics, competing this week in Brisbane, is one position behind him in 54th.

There is one more Hungarian in the top 200: Zsombor Piros, who was eliminated in the Hong Kong qualifying rounds, is now ranked 162nd.

The men’s world rankings are still led by Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, while the women’s rankings are topped by Belarusian Arina Sabalenka.