Debrecen’s air quality is questionable

Air quality has improved significantly across Hungary, according to a map published Monday by the National Public Health and Medical Officer Service (NNGYK) showing measurements from the previous day.

The air hygiene index includes four categories: acceptable, poor, unhealthy, and hazardous.

In the second half of last week, air quality was hazardous in Transdanubia, central Hungary, and the Sajó Valley.

Monday’s data show that air quality remains hazardous in the Sajó Valley—Putnok, Kazincbarcika, Sajószentpéter, and Miskolc—as well as in Mosonmagyaróvár, Sarród, and Szombathely in Transdanubia.

Air quality is unhealthy in Sopron, Szentgotthárd, Győr, and Nyíregyháza. It is considered poor in Kaposvár, Ajka, Várpalota, Székesfehérvár, Százhalombatta, Tököl, Budapest, Esztergom, Debrecen, Oszlár, and Hernádszurdok. All other monitoring stations recorded acceptable levels.

According to HungaroMet Zrt., Tuesday is expected to be sunny and dry, with clouds increasing on Wednesday. A precipitation zone may approach from the west, and easterly winds could strengthen. Temperatures are likely to remain mild, and concentrations of air pollutants may continue to decrease.