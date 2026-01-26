The Brasov-Budapest flight will operate daily from the end of March

Starting March 31, Wizz Air will operate its Brașov-Budapest flight daily, the Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport announced on Monday.

The airport, which also serves the Székelyföld region, wrote on its Facebook page that the low-cost airline will increase the current four weekly flights to one flight every day of the week from the Transylvanian city to the Hungarian capital.

Wizz Air launched the Budapest-Brasov route on July 2, 2024, which quickly became one of the most popular flights from the airport near Székelyföld. Since last October, the frequency of flights has increased from three per week to four.

The southern Transylvanian airport also announced on Monday that starting January 28, it will operate flights to Rome three times a week. From June 1, the route to Nuremberg will also increase to six weekly flights.

Adrian Vestea, president of the Brașov County Council, which operates Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport, announced at the beginning of January that the newest Transylvanian airport increased its passenger traffic by 48% in 2025 compared to the previous year, registering 337,353 passengers. He emphasized that the operators are starting 2026 with confidence, as the Brașov facility has fulfilled expectations: passenger numbers are steadily increasing, and expansion continues.

Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport opened in June 2023 as Romania’s first airport built as a greenfield project since the regime change. Its development was supported by the local Székelyföld authorities, highlighting that it connects this Hungarian-majority region to international travel. The operators expect one million passengers per year in the medium term.