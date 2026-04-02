Allegations of long-term environmental pollution at Semcorp’s Debrecen factory

Shocking claims have emerged about the operation of the Semcorp separator film factory in Debrecen, as Zsolt Tárkányi shared details about how toxic substances may have contaminated the surrounding soil and air over several years.

According to a former employee, irregular practices were ongoing at the facility. The whistleblower alleged that hazardous materials were frequently washed into the ground, often on weekends and holidays when Hungarian staff were not present at the plant.

The former worker described how, in the SWS building where acetone is used, sensors are required to monitor airborne concentrations of hazardous substances. If levels exceed regulatory limits, production should automatically stop. However, the employee claimed that company management bypassed these safeguards by using a hidden pipe system to blow air onto the sensors, artificially lowering measured concentrations and preventing shutdowns.

Further allegations involve the coating process of separator films, where acetone is heavily used. The contaminated solvent, mixed with aluminum oxide, was reportedly reused for cleaning machinery parts, diluted with water, and then discharged onto the ground behind the building through a pipeline system.

After workers raised concerns, the company allegedly began collecting the contaminated acetone in tanks. However, due to delayed maintenance, these containers often overflowed or leaked, allowing hazardous chemicals to continue seeping into the soil for extended periods.

Zsolt Tárkányi, a parliamentary candidate in Hajdú-Bihar County, commented on the issue, framing it as part of a broader debate about Debrecen’s future development and environmental responsibility.