The Hajdúság regional club of the Vega Astronomical Association received a ministerial certificate of recognition

Ten days after the successful 5th Carpathian Basin Messier Marathon held in Hortobágy, Dr. Balázs Hankó, Minister of Culture and Innovation, awarded a ministerial certificate of recognition to the organizers—the Hajdúság regional club of the Vega Astronomical Association—in acknowledgment of their decades-long work in popularizing astronomy.

The Hajdúság astronomical community was founded 42 years ago in Hajdúböszörmény. Over more than four decades, the community has undergone various changes, but its goal has remained the same as at its founding: to present the starry sky to as wide an audience as possible.

The Hajdúság regional club of the Vega Astronomical Association received the ministerial certificate of recognition.

The certificate was presented at the Ministry of Culture and Innovation by Deputy State Secretary László Bódis to Zoltán Balogh, secretary of the Hajdúság regional club of the Vega Astronomical Association. The ceremony was also attended by astronaut Bertalan Farkas, who has maintained a friendly and professional relationship with the amateur astronomy community of Hajdúböszörmény for 34 years.

Photos: Tibor Kelemen