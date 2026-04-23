Food distribution in Debrecen: 150 people will once again receive a hot meal

The Kéretlen Figyelem Debreceni Nők Közéleti Egyesülete (Unsolicited Attention Debrecen Women’s Public Association) has been providing regular assistance to people in need and those living on the margins of society in Debrecen since 2011. The civil organization will once again welcome guests with a hot meal and care on the last Sunday of April.

The next food distribution will take place on April 26, 2026 (Sunday) between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. at Petőfi Square in Debrecen, in the area in front of the underpass.

The organization can once again provide hot meals for 150 people, so numbered tickets will be distributed starting at 9:00 a.m. to manage attendance.

In addition to serving food, the association is also calling for donations from local residents, especially non-perishable food items. They are also welcoming contributions and cooperation from Debrecen-based restaurants, bakeries, and grocery stores.

Those who wish to help can contact the organization at: +36 30 9841 963.

Donations can also be made via bank transfer.

Bank account: MagNet Bank Zrt. 612 00261-11059802

Please include the reference: “ételosztás, 2026” (food distribution, 2026).

Supporters can also help by donating 1% of their personal income tax. The organization’s tax number is: 18994766-1-09.