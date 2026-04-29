CATL and HyperStrong sign strategic partnership

On April 27, CATL and HyperStrong signed a strategic cooperation agreement on sodium-ion batteries for energy storage in Ningde, Fujian. The two parties announced a three-year partnership covering 60GWh of sodium-ion battery supply, marking a significant milestone for the industrialization of sodium-ion batteries technology.

As CATL’s first strategic partner for sodium-ion energy storage, HyperStrong will work closely with CATL in areas including technology R&D, product applications, and project deployment. This partnership marks CATL’s successful breakthrough across the entire value chain for mass production of sodium-ion batteries, giving the company the capacity for large-scale delivery. It also represents the largest sodium-ion battery supply agreement in the world to date, ushering in a new phase of large-scale expansion for the global sodium-ion battery industry.

Through morphology control and surface modification, CATL has significantly enhanced the energy density of sodium-ion batteries. On the manufacturing side, the Company has systematically addressed key process challenges in mass production—such as foaming in hard carbon production lines and moisture control—by leveraging core technologies including angstrom-level pore size regulation, surface molecular water-locking, and adaptive dynamic formation, thereby ensuring consistency across large-volume production.

Sodium-ion batteries offer excellent adaptability across a wide temperature range, deliver outstanding high-temperature cycle life, generate less heat during operation, and experience lower cell expansion stress, resulting in superior safety and stability. In long-duration energy storage applications, system integration can be effectively simplified, reducing auxiliary energy losses and comprehensively improving overall plant efficiency and economic performance.

In addition, CATL’s sodium-ion energy storage batteries feature a platform-based design with the same form factor as lithium-ion batteries, ensuring high compatibility with the existing industrial chain. This effectively reduce adaptation costs and significantly shortens the timeline from product readiness to power station deployment.

The 60GWh sodium-ion battery cooperation marks a major milestone for both parties. As sodium-ion technology enters a phase of large-scale development, the two sides will continue to deepen collaboration, promote high-quality growth of the energy storage industry, and provide more resilient and diversified technological support for the global energy transition.