CATL confirmed chemical leak at its Debrecen battery plant

Battery manufacturer CATL confirmed that a small chemical leak occurred at its Debrecen factory on Thursday morning.

According to a statement sent to our news portal, approximately one litre of diethyl carbonate leaked from a storage container during a transfer operation next to production line four at 10:30 a.m.

The company said the incident was brought under control within five minutes in accordance with its emergency response plan, and no one was injured.

After the leak was detected, employees immediately notified the company’s emergency response unit and the on-site fire brigade before evacuating the affected area. Emergency personnel used fire-resistant sand and absorbent materials to collect the spilled chemical, which was then transported to a hazardous waste storage facility. The room was subsequently ventilated.

CATL said it had launched an internal investigation to determine the cause of the incident and that the findings would be incorporated into its operating procedures to help prevent similar events in the future.

The company added that it was fully cooperating with the authorities during the investigation.

Founded in 2011, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) held a 39.29% share of the global electric vehicle battery market in 2025. The company says its Debrecen plant will apply its Industry 4.0 technologies and experience in green manufacturing and logistics.

The incident came just one day after the operation of SEMCORP’s Debrecen separator film factory was suspended by the authorities.