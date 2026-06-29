Tisza Party volunteers distribute free water across Debrecen during heatwave

In addition to an association linked to the Municipality of Debrecen, volunteers from the Tisza Party are also handing out free drinking water across the city.

In a Facebook post, Zsolt Tárkányi announced that Tisza volunteers would be distributing water at some of Debrecen’s busiest locations on Monday.

“We ask everyone to drink plenty of fluids, avoid direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day, and pay special attention to elderly people, children, and pets as well!”

The message was also shared by the Latte Avokádó Tisza Island group, whose members are taking part in the water distribution initiative.