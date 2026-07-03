Former Debrecen TV journalist appointed press chief of the Ministry of Transport and Investment

Norbert Sándor Pécsi, who has worked in communications for nearly twenty years, has been appointed Head of Press at the Ministry of Transport and Investment (KBM), where he will be responsible for directing and developing the ministry’s media relations, the ministry announced.

Pécsi began his career at Debrecen’s Alföld Television as a reporter and editorial staff member. He later worked for RTL Hungary, where he spent more than three years in two separate periods as a press officer and later as head of press relations.

His strongest connection to the transport sector comes from his more than 13 years at Magyar Közút Nonprofit Ltd., where he served for many years as head of communications and spokesperson. During that time, he was responsible for the external and internal communications, media relations, social media platforms, and public information activities related to transportation for one of Hungary’s largest state-owned companies.

The ministry added that throughout his professional career, Pécsi has gained experience in marketing communications through both the corporate and media sectors, as well as through the communications agency he founded in 2023. In recent years, alongside traditional communications and PR work, he has focused particularly on social media strategy development and management.