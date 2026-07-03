30th Béla Bartók International Choir Competition begins in Debrecen

The 30th Béla Bartók International Choir Competition (BBCC) will take place in Debrecen from 2 to 5 July, marking the latest edition of one of the world’s most prestigious international choral competitions, according to a statement released on Thursday by organizer Kodály Philharmonia Debrecen.

The competition was first held in 1961 and has been presented in a renewed format since 2024.

Competition Director József Nemes, a renowned conductor, said that the anniversary edition attracted an exceptionally high number of applications, allowing organizers to select some of the finest choirs from around the world. This year, 11 choirs from four continents will compete.

North America will be represented by the Riverside City College Chamber Singers from California and the Coralia – Concert Choir of the University of Puerto Rico. Asia’s representative is The Resonanz Children’s Choir from Indonesia, while Africa will be represented by Cape Town Camerata from South Africa.

European participants include Germany’s Santinig-Bonn and Latvia’s MASKA Mixed Choir of the Babīte Cultural Education Centre. Turkey will be represented by two ensembles, Alegria Choir and Jazzberry Tunes. Hungary’s representatives are the Bartók Béla Women’s Choir, the Zoltán Kodály Youth Mixed Choir, and the Vántus Boys’ Choir.

The international jury will be chaired by acclaimed German choral expert Georg Grün. Other jury members include Zsuzsanna Gráf, Tristan Caliston Ignacio, Csaba Somos, and Philippos Tsalahouris.

All rounds of the competition are open to the public. The program will also feature world premieres commissioned specifically for the competition, performed by the Lautitia Children’s Choir and the Kodály Choir.

Following Thursday’s opening ceremony, choirs will compete in the sacred music category on Friday at St. Anne’s Cathedral. That evening, the traditional “Vivat, crescat, floreat!” gala concert will be held at the Kölcsey Center, featuring new works by composers Máté Balogh, Márton Levente Horváth, Katalin Szalai, and Péter Zombola. The concert will also include the premiere performance of Miklós Csemiczky’s oratorio Credo, performed jointly by the Kodály Choir and the Kodály Philharmonic Orchestra.

On Saturday, competitors will perform in the children’s, youth, and open categories, while Sunday will conclude the event with the Grand Prix concert and the official awards ceremony.

The Grand Prix-winning choir will once again earn an invitation to compete in the prestigious European Grand Prix for Choral Singing, an exclusive annual competition jointly organized by Arezzo, Debrecen, Jūrmala, Maribor, Tolosa, and Varna, with the host city rotating each year.

The competition is professionally organized through the cooperation of Kodály Philharmonia Debrecen, Jeunesses Musicales Hungary, and Papageno. Thanks to this partnership, every public round of the competition will be streamed live online, allowing audiences around the world to follow the event.