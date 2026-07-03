Debrecen showcases young artistic talent in ‘Exam Masterpieces ’26’ exhibition

The exhibition presents the graduation projects of 61 students, offering a comprehensive overview of the school’s high-quality arts education and the diverse creative visions of its young artists.

The exhibition features works by 19 graphic designers, 23 animation designers, 12 fashion and costume designers, and 7 goldsmith students. Visitors can explore a wide range of projects, including illustrations, brand identity designs, photo books, animation films, board games, children’s books, fashion collections, costumes, and handcrafted jewelry. The works range from mythology-inspired concepts and visual projects based on cultural journeys to contemporary interpretations of everyday objects and reflections on modern visual culture.

At the opening ceremony, István Puskás, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen, said the New City Hall Gallery was established several years ago to create a more direct connection between the city’s cultural life and its residents. Because hundreds of people visit City Hall every day, the exhibition space enables the public to discover Debrecen’s cultural heritage, contemporary artistic achievements, and emerging talents without having to visit a museum, gallery, or school.

Puskás noted that the Kós Károly School of Arts is an active contributor to Debrecen’s cultural life. Its students recently participated in Art Week, presented their animated films at the Skicc Animation Festival in the Apolló Cinema, and held an exhibition at the Pásti Street Synagogue. He said the City Hall gallery provides an excellent opportunity for young artists to present what they have accomplished during their years of study and to express their perspectives on the world through visual art.

Vántus András Istvánné, Deputy Director and Professional Leader of the Debrecen School District Centre, described the exhibition as more than the opening of an art show—it marks an important milestone in a five-year creative journey.

“The works on display are the result of perseverance, talent, hard work, and countless revised ideas. Every piece tells a personal story, revealing how each student’s artistic vision, professional skills, and creative identity have evolved,” she said.

She added that the works demonstrate both excellent technical preparation and strong individual artistic voices, combining respect for artistic traditions with a fresh contemporary visual approach. According to her, creativity becomes truly valuable when it inspires thought, encourages dialogue, and creates connections between people.

Principal Tünde Vargáné Szabadka said the exhibiting students have spent five years developing into mature young artists. She expressed confidence that they have acquired a solid foundation that will serve them well in their future studies and careers, emphasizing that it is important for students to present their work beyond the walls of the school.

Behind each project lie months of planning, research, experimentation, and craftsmanship. Numerous sketches, prototypes, and technical trials preceded the final works, allowing visitors to gain insight into the complexity of the creative process, not just the finished pieces.

One of the exhibition’s central themes is the meeting of tradition and innovation. The students naturally combine classical artistic values with digital technologies, contemporary visual culture, and personal experiences. Their projects reflect individual creativity, professional competence, and the openness that today’s creative industries increasingly demand.

For the graduating students, the exhibition also represents an important milestone. It is the first time that the knowledge, experience, and artistic vision they have developed over the past five years are presented together to the public. The exhibition serves both as the culmination of their secondary education and as the starting point for higher education, artistic careers, and professions within the creative industries.

The Kós Károly School of Arts aims not only to provide its students with strong professional skills but also to nurture artists who respond thoughtfully to their surroundings, develop independent ideas, and create lasting value through their work. This year’s graduation exhibition reflects that mission through a collection of works that showcase talent, dedication, and creative thinking.

The exhibition is open to the public during the New City Hall’s opening hours until 27 July.