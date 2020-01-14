Bird flu virus detected in Hungary

Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Bird flu virus detected in Hungary

The H5N8 bird flu virus has been detected at a farm outside Ács, in Komárom-Esztergom county, national food safety authority Nébih said.

The chief public health officer has ordered that the entire stock of the farm, over 53,000 turkeys, should be culled, and that poultry be kept indoors across the country, Nébih said.

Nébih also said that the H5N8 strain has not spread to humans in Europe and poultry products are safe to eat.

Nébih has started monitoring poultry farms in the Ács area and may impose delivery restrictions in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

 

MTI

