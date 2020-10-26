Warm, But Cloudy Weather Expected This Week

According to the weather forecast, the last week of October will be warm, but cloudy with fog and rainfall.

Monday is expected to be foggy and windy, especially in the western part of the country, the temperature will be between 16-20 Celsius. Tuesday will be sunny with a bit of rainfall in the western part of the country, the temperature will be between 15-20 Celsius. Wednesday is expected to be foggy with about 13-19 Celsius. On Thursday, we can experience cloudy weather with showers and wind. The temperature will be between 12-17 Celsius. Friday will be rainy and windy with about 10-16 Celsius.

At the weekend, we can experience some rainfall and wind with about 10-16 Celsius.

debreceninap.hu