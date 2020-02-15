Vast majority of Hungarians support revamping city park

Fully 80% of Hungarians support the project to transform Budapest’s City Park (Liget) into a cultural venue once they had insight into the concrete plans, according to a survey by the Inspira Research Group. The survey conducted in the form of interviews with a representative sample of 1,000 adults showed that the overwhelming majority of Hungarians support carrying out the Liget Project in its entirety.

Respondents in favour of the project said it would boost Hungary’s reputation, while its abandonment would be a loss not just to Budapest but to the country as a whole.

Altogether 80% of respondents supported the construction of the new National Gallery, the House of Innovation and the City Park Theatre in the area, the survey showed.

MTI