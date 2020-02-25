Lottery Ticket Sales Climb as Rollover Jackpot Grows

State-owned Hungarian lottery company Szerencsejáték expects sales of its popular weekly pick-five game to double this week as the rollover jackpot climbs over 5.2 billion forints (EUR 14.8m), Szerencsejáték’s marketing director said on public television.

Last week, 5.4 mil pick-five tickets were sold, well over the usual 3.3 million, Zsófia Bánhegyi told news channel M1. The big jackpot is driving sales to foreigners who live near the border with Hungary, too, she added. The pick-five jackpot has rolled over since June. The chance of winning the jackpot is one in 44,000,000.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay