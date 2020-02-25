Lottery Ticket Sales Climb as Rollover Jackpot Grows

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Lottery Ticket Sales Climb as Rollover Jackpot Grows

State-owned Hungarian lottery company Szerencsejáték expects sales of its popular weekly pick-five game to double this week as the rollover jackpot climbs over 5.2 billion forints (EUR 14.8m), Szerencsejáték’s marketing director said on public television.

Last week, 5.4 mil pick-five tickets were sold, well over the usual 3.3 million, Zsófia Bánhegyi told news channel M1. The big jackpot is driving sales to foreigners who live near the border with Hungary, too, she added. The pick-five jackpot has rolled over since June. The chance of winning the jackpot is one in 44,000,000.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Weather warnings issued for Monday because of heatwave

Kurucz Judit

Researchers’ Night on 27-28 September

Kurucz Judit

Be Prepared! UV-B Radiation is Extremely Strong Today

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Cívis utca - Homy flat close to Uni

54 m2 flat for rent
110 000 Ft

Debrecen, Füredi út

43 m2 flat for rent
105 000 Ft

Debrecen, Piac utca

20 m2 shop for sale
9 900 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *