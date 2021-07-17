ITM: Three Decades of Unprecedented Levels of Domestic Employment

Hungary’s Q1 employment data is the best since the 1989-1990 change in political system, a ministry of innovation and technology official said on Friday.

State secretary for employment policy Sándor Bodó noted in a statement that Eurostat recorded a 77.7% employment rate in Hungary, putting Hungary in sixth place in the European Union, almost six percentage points above the EU average and close to full employment. Only the Netherlands, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Estonia and Germany have more people in employment in the 20-64 age group, the statement said. The jobless rate of 3.9% is also among the lowest in Europe, it added. Bodó attributed the favourable performance to the government’s effective management of the pandemic and its successful economic protection measures, as well as sustained policies to build a work-based society. He noted that in 2010 Hungary had been an EU laggard in terms of employment in the 20-64 age, when less than 60% had a job. In the meantime, the indicator has grown by 18.3 percentage points, the statement said.

