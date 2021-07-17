Bosch Automotive Steering Expands Hungary Plant

Bosch Automotive Steering Bosch is expanding its plant in Maklár, in northern Hungary, with three investments totalling 52.5 billion forints (EUR 146m) that will create 180 jobs, the minister of foreign affairs and trade said on Friday.

The government is supporting the investment with 12.250 billion forints, Péter Szijjártó told a press briefing. The investments cover all Bosch’s activities, from research and development to production, including a new generation of electric steering necessary for autonomous cars, the minister noted. It also gives a boost to the Hungarian automotive industry’s transition to a new era, Szijjártó added.

