Doctors’ Chamber Calls on Govt to Provide Health Workers with Protective Equipment

National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Doctors’ Chamber Calls on Govt to Provide Health Workers with Protective Equipment

The Hungarian Chamber of Doctors (MOK) has called on the government to equip health-care employees with protective gear.

The chamber’s head, Gyula Kincses, said that employees needed protection from the new coronavirus. Also, he said indebted hospitals should not have to bear the extra costs related to the epidemic, and he called on the government to cover the relevant financing. Meanwhile, Kincses said that in light of the new coronavirus epidemic, the chamber would not insist on its demand on terminating voluntary overtime if wage negotiations fail.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Government Declares Emergency Due to Coronavirus

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Viking Sigyn Captain Won’t Waive Right to Trial

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Photo of the Day: Disinfecting restrooms at a motorway resting area

Kurucz Judit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *