Doctors’ Chamber Calls on Govt to Provide Health Workers with Protective Equipment

The Hungarian Chamber of Doctors (MOK) has called on the government to equip health-care employees with protective gear.

The chamber’s head, Gyula Kincses, said that employees needed protection from the new coronavirus. Also, he said indebted hospitals should not have to bear the extra costs related to the epidemic, and he called on the government to cover the relevant financing. Meanwhile, Kincses said that in light of the new coronavirus epidemic, the chamber would not insist on its demand on terminating voluntary overtime if wage negotiations fail.

